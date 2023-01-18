For decades and decades we have been talking about the realization of the Bridge over the Strait which would connect Sicily and Calabria. It is right to use the conditional, because until today words have remained only words and in fact very few have been seen, to put it mildly. Over the months, new feasibility studies have followed one another regarding this work, which often ended in nothing. Now the Meloni government is back to talking about it, and it does so through Matteo’s mouth SalviniMinister of Infrastructure of the current majority.

The bridge over the Strait will give the Sicilians another concrete signal, connecting the island with the rest of Italy and Europe and building an extraordinary accelerator… (1/2) pic.twitter.com/Y9ui9ryAVE — Matteo Salvini (@matteosalvinimi) January 18, 2023

“With the arrest of Messina Denaro, Sicily has turned one of its darkest pages – Salvini wrote on his official Twitter profile, before adding – The Strait Bridge will give the Sicilians another concrete signalconnecting the island with the rest of Italy and Europe and building an extraordinary accelerator of public works, work and growth, finally making Sicily once again the protagonist of the Mediterranean”. The minister’s decisive words leave no room for speculation: according to his statements, in fact, the bridge over the Strait will be built. And to unlock it, again according to him, would have been the arrest of one of the most important mafiosi in Italy. “After the arrest of Messina Denaro the real turning point will be the bridge over the Strait“, reads the slogan published by Salvini himself. Many have struggled to understand the connection between Messina Denaro’s arrest and the construction of one of the most discussed infrastructures of recent decades: who knows if, this time, words will turn into deeds or if, as always, words words will remain.