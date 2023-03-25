Police added that officials received a call on the emergency line from an unknown person stating that several migrants were suffocating inside a train.

It added that at least 15 migrants were in need of urgent medical care.

According to police, US Border Patrol officials who managed to stop the train east of Nepa, Texas, in Uvalde County, were notified.

Officials temporarily closed Interstate 90 for helicopter landings.

Officials at the US Department of Homeland Security said federal investigators were looking into whether the incident was related to a human trafficking operation.

The Uvalde police chief believed the migrants had dehydrated from the heat of the train cars during the hot weather, TV channel KSAT reported.

“It’s sad to see so many illegal immigrants in this situation and two of them dead. It’s heartbreaking,” the channel quoted Police Chief Daniel Rodriguez as saying.

The Mexican consulate in Eagle Pass, Texas, said on Twitter that it was aware of the incident and was in contact with US officials to determine if any of the victims were from Mexico.