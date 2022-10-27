Russia recruits HIV patients in prisons and forces them to wear bracelets

In the middle of the war between russia and ukraine which started at the beginning of this year, the country of Vladimir Putin apparently he began to apply a new recruitment strategy and would be forcing sick people who were in prison to fight.

Specifically, as published this week by the Ukrainian defense intelligence agency (Defense Intelligence of Ukraine, as they write on their website in English), Russia’s Wagner private military company started a mass recruitment of Russian prisoners with serious infectious diseases such as HIV and hepatitis C.

Apparently, the Russians mark these sick men with colored bracelets on their hands, according to their condition.

According to Ukraine, Russia marks its soldiers sick with HIV or hepatitis with bracelets. Photo published on the website of the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine Photo: Defense Intelligence of Ukraine website – https://gur.gov.ua/

“The fact that more than 100 inmates with confirmed HIV or hepatitis C have been ‘mobilized’ from Penal Colony No. 5 in Metalostroi (Leninhrad Oblast, Russia) to the Wagner PMC shows that this phenomenon is widespread,” the agency said. Ukrainian intelligence.

The publication adds that the Wagner Group “marks” infected soldiers by forcing them to wear red bracelets if they are seropositive and white if they have hepatitis.

In addition, according to the Ukrainian state agency, among the other Russian fighters there is growing discomfort at having to fight together with the infected prisoners.

Russian doctors are known to routinely refuse to provide care to wounded soldiers with hepatitis or HIV.

In fact, the intelligence agency maintained that “several fighters with HIV or hepatitis are already in Ukrainian captivity and have confirmed information about the massive recruitment of infected prisoners by the Wagner private military company.”

