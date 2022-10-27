Russia recruits HIV patients in prisons and forces them to wear bracelets

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
Russian soldiers in the streets of Mariúpol. (Reference image)
Alexander NEMENOV / AFP
Russian soldiers in the streets of Mariupol. (Reference image)
According to the Ukrainian government, these people are forced to fight in the war.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
October 27, 2022, 10:14 AM
In the middle of the war between russia and ukraine which started at the beginning of this year, the country of Vladimir Putin apparently he began to apply a new recruitment strategy and would be forcing sick people who were in prison to fight.
Specifically, as published this week by the Ukrainian defense intelligence agency (Defense Intelligence of Ukraine, as they write on their website in English), Russia’s Wagner private military company started a mass recruitment of Russian prisoners with serious infectious diseases such as HIV and hepatitis C.
(It may interest you: Russia says it has evidence of the threat of the use of a dirty bomb by Ukraine).
Apparently, the Russians mark these sick men with colored bracelets on their hands, according to their condition.
(It may interest you: Putin calls off ‘massive’ attacks and Zelensky promises to beat Russia).
“The fact that more than 100 inmates with confirmed HIV or hepatitis C have been ‘mobilized’ from Penal Colony No. 5 in Metalostroi (Leninhrad Oblast, Russia) to the Wagner PMC shows that this phenomenon is widespread,” the agency said. Ukrainian intelligence.
The publication adds that the Wagner Group “marks” infected soldiers by forcing them to wear red bracelets if they are seropositive and white if they have hepatitis.
(You can read: Why did the Russians start registering cell phones of citizens in Zaporizhia?).
In addition, according to the Ukrainian state agency, among the other Russian fighters there is growing discomfort at having to fight together with the infected prisoners.
Russian doctors are known to routinely refuse to provide care to wounded soldiers with hepatitis or HIV.
In fact, the intelligence agency maintained that “several fighters with HIV or hepatitis are already in Ukrainian captivity and have confirmed information about the massive recruitment of infected prisoners by the Wagner private military company.”
(Other notes: What is a ‘dirty bomb’, weapon that causes tension between Russia and Ukraine?).
Read other notes:
October 27, 2022, 10:14 AM
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national news and the world
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Save your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Russia #recruits #HIV #patients #prisons #forces #wear #bracelets
Leave a Reply