Paris. A hundred people formed a funeral procession in Paris this Saturday to denounce “the catastrophic consequences of the use of pesticides” on insects and to promote “another agricultural model”, a photographer from the afp.

The associations Scientists in Rebellion and Rebellion against Extinction organized this action in front of the National Museum of Natural History in Paris, under the banner “Silent Spring: Pesticides Kill”.

The action refers to “the book Silent Spring, by the American biologist Rachel Carson, the first denouncer in 1962 of the danger of synthetic pesticides,” according to the group’s statement.

The NGOs Pollinis, Future Generations, Futuro Salud Ambiental and Alerta de Médicos sobre Pesticides participated in the event.

Some activists took the floor, while others lay on the ground.

Artists, “dressed in red to symbolize the blood of extinct species, walked between the black-clad participants and the white-coated scientists,” the statement said.

“Scientific studies show a dramatic drop in the number of insects, some of them pollinators, reaching 60 to 80 percent in Europe in the last 30 years, as well as a massive 30 percent decline in habitat bird populations. farming in 30 years in France”, according to Benoît Fontaine, an ornithologist member of Scientists in Revolt, quoted in the statement.

France plans to reduce the use of synthetic pesticides by 50 percent by 2025.