Bacteria of fecal origin, both human and animalwere detected in artisanal cheeses and creams sold at the facilities of three flea markets located in the Mexico Cityaccording to a two-year investigation carried out by experts from the Cinvestav.

The study, published in the International Association for Food Protection magazinefocused on evaluating the conditions of sale of dairy products in compliance with the NOM 210-SSA1.

During this rigorous process, the researchers tracked the presence of harmful bacteria as Escherichia coli, Salmonella spp, Listeria spp and Staphylococcus aureus.

They find a battery dangerous to health

Results revealed that the Staphylococcus aureus bacteriaknown for cause a series of health problemswas present in cheeses and creams distributed in the markets of the Mexican capital.

A particularly worrying finding was the detection of this bacteria in the so-called unpasteurized “ranch cream”which is considered a health risk due to poor preservation process.

The researcher María Teresa Estrada García highlighted that a An alarming 8 percent of these creams exhibited poor microbiological qualityWith the presence of typical bacteria from human or animal feces.

The Cinvestav research team, made up of 10 scientists from the National School of Biological Sciences of the IPN and the Salvador Zubirán National Institute of Medical Sciences and Nutrition, carried out the analysis of cheese and cream samples over two years.

In addition to identifying the presence of worrying bacteria, they documented sales practices in three flea markets in Mexico City. This study raises serious concerns about food security in the region and the need for greater regulation in the production and sale of artisanal dairy products in local markets.