Up to 80% savings thanks to column bonuses electricalfor the installation of points charging of electric and plug-in cars. The initiative will also be repeated in 2024with a fund of 40 million euros per year, for a total of 120 million (including 2022 amounts). These incentives were approved in August 2022 by Draghi governmentbut they only became operational with the implementing decree.

With the Milleproroghe 2023 (conversion law of Legislative Decree 198/2022 on Official Journal 27 February 2023) the bonus has been extended and from 19 October until 2 November 2023 it is possible to request a contribution for expenses incurred in 2022.

Electric column bonus: how it works, private individuals and condominiums

The bonus electric columns provides a incentive equal to 80% of the purchase price And installation of a private wallbox or a condominium recharge. The limit is 1,500 euros per person And 8,000 euros per condominium and for infrastructures with a power rating lower than 22 kW three-phase.

In the case of a condominium, for the installation intervention in common areas, the presence of at least a third of the condominiums at the meeting must be requested and approval by the majority of those present.

The column bonus covers 80% on purchase and installation

To request the incentive you have until December 31, 2024. The measure provides financial coverage of 40 million euros per year.

Practical example, if we install a column in the garage, we can take advantage of a bonus of80%, up to spending 1,500 euros. But if the expense exceeds this amount, for example if the cost of the wallbox is 2,400 euros you receive a bonus only for 80% of 1,500 euros, i.e 1,200 euros. Therefore, from the final cost of the column of 2,400 euros actually spent, 1,200 euros of the contribution for a real cost incurred of 1,200 euros.

How to request the column bonus, the online platform

The request for the bonus for electric charging stations will be made through the online platform from the 19 October to 2 November 2023only for installations carried out in 2022. Subsequently, the expenses incurred in 2023 will be reimbursed. The charging station bonus is an incentive paid in the form of reimbursement, through wire transfer on the taxpayer’s or condominium’s bank account. But to take advantage of the column bonus it will be necessary to wait for the issuance of the implementing decree by the Ministry of Business and Made in Italy. The decree will also have to clarify whether purchases made by the company are included in the incentive October 4, 2022.

The electricity column bonus is paid by bank transfer

Be careful though, given that this is a measure until the funds run out, there could be a risk of click day as soon as the online platform is opened.

Column bonus platform

Questions relating to installations carried out between 4 October 2022 and 31 December 2022 can be sent between 19 October and 2 November 2023. For 2023 installations, the terms will be communicated later by the Ministry of Business and Made in Italy.

The application as mentioned must be sent online using SPID, CIE or CNS. After logging in, you can fill in the electronic module following the instructions provided. Each beneficiary, whether individual or condominium, can present just one question. Once completed successfully, the system releases a received of registration. Applications are processed inchronological order of presentation. If the financial resources are insufficient or the funds are exhausted, a notice will be published on the official website of the Ministry of Business and Made in Italy.

Column bonus documents

The private users must provide the following documents, otherwise the request will be considered inadmissible:

Tax code and identity document of the applicant.

Copy of electronic invoices relating to the purchase and installation of the charging infrastructure.

Bank statements showing payments made for electronic invoices related to the purchase and installation of the infrastructure.

Final report on the investment and expenses incurred.

Certification of conformity issued by an installer confirming the installation of the infrastructure.

Current account details to which you can request crediting of the contribution.

For the condominiums instead it must be presented

Tax code of the condominium and identity data of the pro tempore administrator, with a declaration certifying possession of the legal requirements.

Assembly resolution authorizing work on the common areas, with declaration certifying the absence of appeals within the established deadline.

Copy of electronic invoices relating to the purchase and installation of the charging infrastructure.

Bank statements showing payments made for electronic invoices related to the purchase and installation of the infrastructure.

Final report on the investment and expenses incurred.

Certification of conformity issued by an installer confirming the installation of the infrastructure.

Current account details on which to request crediting of the contribution.

After sending the necessary documentation to request the bonus within 90 days from the closure of the counter, the Ministry of Business and Made in Italy issues a decree which confirm the assignment and the disbursement of contributions, following thechronological order of applications received. Subsequently, the contribution will be deposited into the beneficiaries’ bank account.

