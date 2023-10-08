Just a year ago, Alejandro Valverde said goodbye to professional cycling after two decades in the elite. He had been on the podium in the three grand tours and his record included gold in the road World Championship and triumphs in classics such as Liège-Bastogne-Liège and the Fleche Wallonne. His dreams were more than fulfilled. But he didn’t get off the bike. He discovered that there was another type of cycling, gravel, on dirt roads. And he signed up this Sunday for the World Cup in this emerging specialty, after having easily won two events held in Spain. Thus, against rivals such as Wout Van Aert, the Murcian finished fourth on the Treviso circuit. Only three active professionals were able to surpass the ‘retiree’ from Murcia: the Slovenian Matej Mohoric, who took the gold; the Belgian Florian Vermeersch, who was defending the title, and the British Connor Swift. After the three on the podium, the eternal Valverde entered.

The great favorite, Van Aert, suffered misfortune on the beautiful dirt roads, vineyards and hills of Veneto. Falls and breakdowns. In gravel, cyclists have to solve their problems by hand. In 169 kilometers, with 1,890 meters of accumulated unevenness and with several loose stone walls and a thousand curves and narrowings, anything can happen. Mohoric, Valverde, Vermeersch, Swift, Voos and Mason decided to get into an early break. Just in case. They got it right. The medals were distributed among them.

The course was so demanding and required so much strength, endurance and skill that it was natural selection. Mohoric, Vermeersch and Swift saved the first exam. Among them were metals. Mohoric showed himself to be the most complete. With power for the climbs and with the ability to skid on the descents as if he were riding a motorcycle. He was having a good time. He had no rival. He was left alone with 18 kilometers to go, he overcame a couple of falls and reached the finish line euphoric. Gravel is a new type of cycling (it was the second edition of the world championship), but a title is always golden. Less than a minute later Vermeersch appeared and four minutes later Swift appeared.

Then, seven minutes later and with the medals already distributed, Valverde played for fourth place with a specialist on dirt roads, the American Keegan Swenson. And he beat him. The old ‘Bala’ unleashed his punch and just a year after retiring he was fourth in the world and the best on the Spanish team (García Cortina retired and Julen Zubero finished in 54th place). At 43 years old, Valverde arrived before Van Aert, eighth. He hasn’t completely retired.

An intern wins the Paris-Tours



Every season the big teams have tested young candidates to enter the elite since August 1. As if they were interns. Israel called up the American Riley Sheehan, who at 23 years old was racing on the criterium circuit in his country. And he has been profitable. This Sunday he got into the breakaway of the Paris-Tours, endured the rushes between vineyards on rural routes and beat Askey, Johannessen and the rest of the escapees in the sprint.