There are of course bigger races that Valverde has on his impressive record. But the names that the 41-year-old Movistar leader left behind in the Spanish one-day race, are clear: Brandon McNulty finished second and Aleksandr Vlasov finished third in three seconds. Michael Matthews came up short on the steep final climb and finished fourth.

Valverde started winning big races in 2003 (including two stage wins in the Vuelta) and has never stopped there, apart from a doping suspension. Last season he won another stage in the Critérium du Dauphiné.