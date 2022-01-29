MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered his government to consider an apparent new system to ban “toxic” content from the internet, although details have not been released.

The new system, contained in a list of presidential orders on the Kremlin’s website, was described as a “self-regulated registry of toxic content” that would be used “to protect minors”. The Kremlin will have a review by June 1.

The order, dated Thursday, was first reported by Russian media on Saturday.

Putin hinted at plans for a broader crackdown on online content, blaming the internet for corrupting youth and fueling street protests by political opponents labeled extremists by the authorities.

Russia intensified pressure last year on foreign tech companies, imposing punishments, including a fine of nearly $100 million against Google GOOGL.O for failing to delete prohibited content.

In December, Putin signaled support for a proposal by a member of his human rights council for a new voluntary mechanism to ban toxic content, which Russian online platforms would agree to in exchange for being treated preferentially over foreign platforms.

(Reporting by Maria Tsvetkova)

