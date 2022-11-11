Alexander Garnacho, a player of Argentine origin, but born in Madrid, is now one of the men with the greatest projection, with the Manchester United shirt.

Garnacho is only 18 years old, but he has more and more opportunities at the English club, thanks to the Dutch coach Erik ten Hag, who has been taking him little by little.

He began his career in Spain, at the Arroyomolinos football school, and at the age of 10 he joined Getafe’s minor divisions. A year later he signed with Atlético de Madrid and in 2020 he moved to Manchester United.

On April 28, he made his debut in the United first team and, in nine official games, he already has one goal and two assists.

The record that Garnacho set with Manchester United

Precisely, Garnacho has just broken a record with the English club: he is the youngest player to provide a double assist in the last decade, at 18 years, 4 months and nine days, in the match that Manchester United beat him 4- 2 to Aston Villa in the League Cup, according to @OptaJavier.

2 – Alejandro Garnacho 🇦🇷 became the youngest footballer (18 years, 4 months and 9 days) of the @ManUtd_Es in registering a double of assists in official competitions, at least, in the last decade. Appearance. pic.twitter.com/NOXX4zezv9 – OptaJavier (@OptaJavier) November 10, 2022

Ten Hag praised Alejandro Garnacho’s improvement, but warned him about his attitude. “He was very good, he came off the bench and had a big impact on the game. He assisted, dribbled and got open,” said Ten Hag.

“He still has things to learn, but we are very happy with his development and with what he brings to the team. Now, it depends on his attitude. If he keeps working, it is possible that he will play more. He wants to improve every day. He has to do things right things in his life, he has very good qualities,” added the Dutch coach.

Bruno Fernandes, a few days ago, also referred to Garnacho’s attitude and explained that for this reason he has not had many opportunities in the team until now.

“At the beginning of the season he wasn’t at his best level, in the preseason he didn’t show the attitude he should have and that’s why he hasn’t had opportunities until now,” assured the Portuguese.

Now, Garnacho is looking to earn a place in the Argentine National Team, after having performed in the youth squads of Spain. Already the coach Lionel Scaloni called him for the matches against Venezuela and Ecuador, in the last two dates of the qualifying round for Qatar 2022.

Maurice Revello (formerly Esperanzas de Toulon) was also in the tournament. However, he will not be considered for the World Cup, except for some last minute surprise.

“Well, as you know, I have dual nationality, so this is a unique opportunity for me. I’m looking forward to the moment and making the most of it. I was born in Madrid, but my mother is Argentine, as is her whole family, and it’s going to be an honor to be able to represent Argentina, just as it was at the time to represent Spain. I’m very excited about this opportunity,” Garnacho told his club’s website when he was called up.

