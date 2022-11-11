The Ukrainian Army has once again raised the Ukrainian flag in the main square of Kherson after the Russian forces announced the withdrawal of troops from the area as part of the invasion of Ukraine.

“Our partisans have hung the Ukrainian flag in the center of Kherson”, the authorities have indicated in a message on their Telegram account in which they have clarified that the flag is in the Freedom Square, where the main government offices. The population has come to the area to celebrate the raising and take pictures.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces have claimed that they have regained control of twelve towns in the region after Russia has withdrawn from the area. The Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Valeri Zaluzhni, has indicated in a message on his Telegram account that since November 1, Ukrainian troops have recaptured 41 settlements, including twelve during the last 24 hours in the direction of Ptropavlivka and Novoraisk and in the direction of Pervomaiske and Kherson.

The Russian army has announced a complete withdrawal of its troops in a part of the Ukrainian region of Kherson, a new setback for Russia after almost nine months of its military offensive in Ukraine. “Today at five in the morning from Moscow, the transfer of Russian troops to the left bank of the Dnieper River was completed,” the Russian Defense Ministry said on social media.

This withdrawal is seen as a severe setback for the Russian president, Vladimir Putin, who claimed at the end of September, during a ceremony with great pomp in the Kremlin, the annexation of four Ukrainian regions, including Kherson (south). Putin had promised to defend “by all means” what he considers to be Russian territories, threatening between the lines to resort to nuclear weapons.

But in the face of the Ukrainian counteroffensive launched at the end of the summer, the Russian army announced on Wednesday that it was leaving the northern part of the Kherson region, including its homonymous capital, located on the right bank of the Dnieper, to consolidate positions on the other side of this barrier. natural.

For kyiv, this withdrawal is an “important victory” and proves that “no matter what Russia does, Ukraine will win,” Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Twitter.

However, the Kremlin assured that despite the withdrawal of the Russian army from that territory, Russia continues to consider that the entire southern area belongs to it.

The Kherson region “is an issue of the Russian Federation,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov said. “There can be no change,” he added in the Russian presidency’s first comment on the withdrawal announced on Wednesday.