A headbutt from Marcus Rashford in the final stretch of the game, along with a target from the Argentine Alexander Garnacho, avoided the second consecutive draw of the Manchester Utd before him leeds and puts the ‘Red Devils’ in second position, hunting for Arsenal.

United was close to another puncture, with a gloomy match against Leeds that the ‘Whites’ could have taken away if it weren’t for a couple of good interventions by David de Gea.

The duel was resolved by the incombustible talent at the top of United, who in two blows, one from Rashford and the other from Garnacho, took three points that momentarily placed him in second position in the Premier League.

quiet party

those of Erik Tenhag They did not have a good time for 80 minutes at Elland Road and De Gea was in charge, in his 400th game in United history, to keep the team in the game. First with a stop at Patrick Bamford at the near post, whose rebound sent Summerville into the clouds, and later, already in the second half, with another save from Illescas to a low shot from Summerville himself.

The one who was in danger at United was Bruno Fernandez, who had up to two shots from outside the area and a heads-up deactivated by Meslier, for the 0-1. he brushed it too Godo Dalot, unexpected attacker, who crashed a ball into the crossbar.

Without United being comfortable, a Rashford in a state of grace saved the furniture. Luke Shaw found him with a measured cross and the English striker headed into the squad.

Alejandro Garnacho (right) Photo: Lindsey Parnaby. AFP

The goal completely dismasted Leeds, who were left exposed, which Garnacho took advantage of to score his first goal since November. Fred recovered in the center of the field, Rashford gave it to the Argentine and he ran to the area to define the near post with a lot of class.

In the final moments, the referee still had time to cancel a goal against Rashford for offside and another against Wout Weghorst also for an illegal position.

The victory leaves United with 46 points in second position, five behind Arsenal, but with two more games, and waiting for this Sunday the Manchester City play against him AstonVilla.

Leeds does not leave danger positions and is seventeenth, with 19 units, one above relegation.

The deception in the definition of Garnacho is WONDERFUL. He accommodated his entire body to define the far post and put it in the first. GREAT GOAL and classic LIQUIDATED. 🔥pic.twitter.com/H9GQzhGS8D — Daniel Vaca-Pereira (@dvacapereira) February 12, 2023

EFE