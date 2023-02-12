Itaú bank opened its training program aimed at people with disabilities (PCD), with the objective of training professionals for the position of Commercial Agent.

The program is open to candidates from all over the country and the institution will provide financial support with training and academic education for those selected.

Program will have two stages

With the program divided into two stages, the first of which consists of an immersion in the challenges of the commercial area, in a practical way, with the Itaú team, and through training trails to obtain the CPA 10 certificate. in Financial Management, where Itaú will subsidize 70% of the cost of the course.

How to participate

The program is aimed at PCD without higher education or incomplete first graduation and/or studying, having resourcefulness to speak in public/with clients. To participate, interested parties must register by February 22, at the Itaú career portal.