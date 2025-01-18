Barça only got bad news at the Coliseum: in addition to adding a point after an insufficient draw in their attempt to regain the lead, Alejandro Balde ended the match against Getafe denouncing racist insults of the azulona fans.

“We knew where we were coming from, we knew it was a difficult opponent. It also meant that I have received several racist insults from the fans. I think that’s something I should say here, I think it’s something that shouldn’t continue to happen.“Lamented the culé left back before the media.

The defender explained that they had occurred during the first 45 minutes, as well as that He informed the referee, who “activated the protocol”. “And in the second half… well, I don’t know how it really works, but that’s it, let’s try to forget that,” he concluded, focusing “on the next game”, against Benfica in the Champions League.

Regarding the match, Balde shared his opinion on what he believes the team must improve to avoid losing points: “I think a lot is happening to us this season.”ada, we are playing many games well, but we have to ganar, because if you don’t win, even if you play well it’s of no use. I think this is the line to follow, We have many opportunities, we have to finish them beforebecause if we don’t we suffer.”