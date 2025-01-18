Barcelona left-back Alejandro Balde has reported having received “several racist insults” from “part of the fans” present at the Coliseum stadium during the game the Blaugranas played against Getafe.

“I want to say that today, from the fans, I have received several racist insults and I think it is something that should not continue to happen. But we have to leave it behind and think about the next game, because we have a good Tuesday in the Champions League,” he said on Movistar+.

“At the end of the first half I told the referee and he activated the protocol.”

Alejandro Balde added that it happened “in the first part.” “At the end of the first half I told the referee and he activated the protocol, and in the second half… I don’t know how that works,” he added.

This incident adds to others that the Barça players have suffered throughout this season, the most notable being the racist insults they received from several fans at the Santiago Bernabéu.

As always happens in the case of this type of reprehensible act, it is foreseeable that both Barça and LaLiga will denounce the authors of the insults once they are identified by the club, if that is the case.