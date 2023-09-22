Join the La República WhatsApp channel

Alejandra Baigorria had a reprehensible attitude against Onelia Molina during a ‘smack in the face’ punishment from ‘This is war’. The blonde model used excessive force by throwing the cake in the face of the other reality girl, causing surprise and rejection from the other participants. Given Onelia’s complaint, the ‘EEG’ production team decided to suspend the businesswoman and claimed that “they were not going to tolerate acts of violence.”

However, more than one viewer was very confused when, the next day, Alejandra Baigorria reappeared on screens without the topic being mentioned beyond Baigorria’s mockery by throwing a cake in Onelia’s face with exaggerated ‘delicacy’. This fact was evidenced by reality fans, as well as by entertainment programs. ‘Love and fire’ and ‘Magaly TV: the firm’.