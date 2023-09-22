Chinese President Xi Jinping received this Friday his Syrian counterpart Bashar al Assad, thirsty for investments for the reconstruction of his country, and announced a new “strategic” relationship between Beijing and Damascus.

Assad, in power since 2000, is making his first official trip to China in almost two decades.

Their objective is twofold: to seek financial support to rebuild their country, devastated by a bloody conflict since 2011, and continue rehabilitating the international image of his regime, isolated for a time and accused of atrocities during the war.

Xi received Assad this Friday in the Chinese city of Hangzhou (east), where the Syrian will attend the opening of the Asian Games on Saturday, according to state press.

“Today we will jointly announce the establishment of the China-Syria strategic partnership, which will be an important milestone in the history of our bilateral relations,” Xi told Assad, according to Chinese state channel CCTV.

“In the face of an international situation full of instability and uncertainty, China wants to continue working with Syria,” added Xi, who asserted that “the friendship between both countries has strengthened over time.”



China is one of the few countries outside the Middle East that President Assad has visited since the Syrian civil war began in 2011.later transformed into a regional conflict.

The war killed more than half a million people, displaced millions, and destroyed much of the local infrastructure and industry, including the oil sector. The Syrian power is also subject to international sanctions.

Chinese activism in the Middle East

China plays an increasingly predominant role in the Middle East, as was evident with its mediation in the diplomatic approach to beginning of the year between Iran – Syria’s ally – and Saudi Arabia, historical rivals.

Beijing is also part of Assad’s allies, and has regularly abstained from voting on resolutions against Damascus in the UN Security Council.

“I thank you and the Chinese government for everything you have done to stand by the Syrian people in their home and their vicissitudes,” declared Al Assad in his meeting this Friday with Xi, quoted by the official Syrian agency Sana. .

“This visit is extremely important due to its timing and circumstances, because a multipolar world is being created that will restore balance and stability in the world,” added the Syrian president.

In 2023, the Damascus regime began a rapprochement with numerous Arab countries after years of isolation due to war.

This normalization of relations was confirmed in May with the return of Damascus to the Arab League and the participation of the Syrian president in a summit in Saudi Arabia.

China, very active in a historically strategic region for the United States, is promoting its ambitious new Silk Roads project in the Middle East, consisting of massive investments in infrastructure to improve trade connections between Asia, Europe and Africa.

Syria joined the project in January 2022 and expects to receive significant investments.

AFP