Sunday, April 23, 2023, 2:32 p.m.



After two years of marriage, Alejandra Ruiz has given birth to her firstborn. A girl who has made Patricia Rato and José Antonio Ruiz Espartaco grandparents for the first time. The little girl was born on April 21 at the Sacred Heart Hospital in Seville and both the mother and the baby are doing very well. The bullfighter has assured that «we are very happy, very happy. This experience of being a grandfather is extraordinary and fantastic.”

After her parents’ divorce, Alejandra stayed to live in Madrid with her mother, but years later she moved to Seville, where she met her husband, Ernesto Novales, whom she married in the hermitage of the Virgen de Setefilla in Lora del River. The separation of Patricia and Espartaco was quite a surprise in the world of the heart and, although the first years were complicated, both have smoothed out rough edges. The two have remade their lives with new partners. In fact, Patricia remarried last year with Javier Moro. She is sure that the arrival in the world of her first granddaughter will be one more reason to unite the family.