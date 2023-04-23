As a reminder of times past, Russian Foreign Minister Serguei Lavrov will land in Havana this April 19 to initiate a strategic tour in the zone of influence of national security of the United States in America: In addition to Cuba, it will be in Brazil, Venezuela and Nicaragua. Since historical facts –Marx correcting Hegel– are repeated first as tragedy and then as farce, in reality one would be trying to a very bold move by President Putin against United States: establish political alliances with countries that ostentatiously are in confrontation with the White House and its geopolitical interests. It is not, in reality, a repetition of historical events, but rather movements in planetary chess: In October 1962, the United States and Havana were on the brink of a nuclear conflict. for the establishment of offensive Soviet missiles in Cuba. The discovery of the facilities was the product of American aerial espionage based on photographs that showed soccer fields, a sport alien to Cuba due to the priority of baseball, but practiced as a priority by the Soviets.

61 years ago, the United States decreed a naval blockade around the Cuban island to prevent the ships with supplies necessary to put the missiles in an operational situation from continuing to arrive. The American dread had to do with the fact thate Cuba was only 90 miles away from the Florida area and their missiles were even capable of reaching at greater distances involving the strategic zone of Washington and New York.

The negotiations were tense and the war could be avoided due to the negotiation between the White House and the Kremlin to disassemble the missiles and return them to Moscow, in exchange for the US decision not to invade Cuba again to force it to change its political regime through military. Some versions point to the degree of anger of Commander Fidel Castro over the negotiations between Khrushchev and Kennedy without the presence or direct interests of Havana, and that In the midst of tensions, Castro was willing to launch offensive missiles against US territory.

And although the United States has not taken any decision since then to overthrow Castro’s communist regime, to date it has developed a strategy of espionage, of economic and political destabilization, of many assassination attempts on Fidel Castro and an economic embargo on US products, although with Cuban freedom to trade with any other country in the world.

Cuba was a strategic position in the game of nuclear tensions between the two great powers, but only because of its territorial position. Kennedy accepted the dismantling of missile bases in Turkey in exchange for the closure of the missiles in Cuba.

Gorbachev’s conservative reform deactivated Moscow’s interest in Cuba from 1985 and the shipment of rubles that contributed to the Cuban revolutionary expansion towards Africa, Latin America and the Caribbean decreased, but with clear perceptions that the export of political violence could no longer provoke government replacements or guarantee the survival of the communist model outside of Havana.

Castro found revolutionary financing in Libya, Iraq and substantially in the Venezuelan oil that Commander Hugo Chávez gave him as a gift. And although Cuba remained more than anything else as an ideological example that never had the capacity to become a government regime or popular welfare, the revolutionary expansion failed in Bolivia and El Salvador and barely had a symbolic survival in Nicaragua, but since the The Sandinista revolution never raised the Marxist-Leninist model and was drowned in a rather nationalist proposal.

The red Latin America that the Soviets and Castro dreamed of lost its socialist impulse towards the end of the last century, although it found a functionalist deviation in rather populist regimes that are difficult to characterize in the social sciences, but which would come close to social democracies with a mixed economy and social security programs. direct subsidies to poverty.

In this sense, Red Latin America has remained in the last quarter of a century in a pink wave, looking for a color that was more or less close to communist red. Brazil, Venezuela and Nicaragua are countries with regimes of procedural democracy with statist control, but without class struggle or disappearance of the bourgeoisie, although all three maintain languages ​​that drink from the most rancid of Marxist thought.

Cuba is, in terms of geopolitical characterization, a non-viable country: he no longer represents a revolutionary symbolism, his level of poverty is absolute, his Marxism-Leninism begins to flirt with the Chinese model of communism-capitalism, the physical absence of Fidel Castro made him lose more than half of his world influence and no country in Latin America or the Caribbean is thinking of advancing on the Cuban road to communism.

In any case, the little ideological space that Havana continues to maintain more towards the exterior than towards the interior and the absence of any Ibero-American communist international are worrying the hawks in the White House and hence the concern of the alliance that is more geopolitical than military. of Russia with populist countries of Latin America and the Caribbean.

But for the American right, the Russians are relocating 90 miles from American soil.

