Alejandra Guzmán became the greatest rock and roll singer in Mexico in her youth and triumphed with songs like ‘Eternamente bella’, ‘Flor de Papel’ and ‘Mírala, míralo’, but towards the end of the eighties began his success with other songs like ‘Luz de luna’ and ‘Dangerous Summer’.

‘Dangerous Summer’ was precisely the title of the first film in which Alejandra Guzmán appeared and in which she acted with Omar Fierro, Antonio, Sebastián Ligarde and Pedro Romo, which they successfully exhibited in 1991 throughout Mexico.

Alejandra Guzmán was not only able to attract the public’s attention with her voice, talent and style in her songs, but also because of her incredible figure and in ‘Verano Peligroso’ she was able to show it, Well, he did beach scenes in Acapulco, Guerrero, Mexico.

Image of Alejandra Guzmán of how she looked at the beginning of the 90s. Photo from the Internet

Alexandra, daughter of Silvia Pinal and Enrique Guzmanshe was 23 years old when she was already enjoying success in her musical career and as an actress also thanks to ‘Verano Peligroso’, a film directed by René Cardona Jr. and that her fans and the youth of that time did not miss during its screening in theaters.

What is the movie ‘Dangerous Summer’ about?

‘Dangerous Summer’ is about the life of Claudia, a newlywed that he spends his first conjugal night with the best man of his wedding, since there was confusion in the celebration, which causes a series of comedy situations and entanglements.

Alejandra Guzmán has always remained current in music, as she always records and presents new music and proposals that her followers love, also with her scandals she causes controversy and always something to talk about.

