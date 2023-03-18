Alejandra Baigorria He used his Instagram account to support his father Sergio Baigorria, mayor of Chaclacayo, after the criticism he received for the efforts against the landslides in the district. Likewise, the father of the former reality girl received comments against him after he branded as “ignorant” those who blamed him for the damage caused by the heavy rains that are taking place recently, alleging that the previous management should be in charge of preventing the disaster.

“Come on, daddy, I know how much you are suffering with my dear Chaclacayo, because the previous management left them with nothing. But I know what you are doing for our Chaclacayo, you know that I am collecting everything to take it and continue helping, “he wrote on their social networks.

What did Alejandra Baigorria’s father say?

The mayor of Chaclacayo, Sergio Baigorria, generated controversy when he branded as “ignorant” the people who criticized him for his management of the mudslides that have been devastating his district. The burgomaster claimed that the disaster is caused by the predecessor authority.

“Let’s see, tell me which department is not raining, Chosica too, that is, is it also the fault of its mayor? I mean, it’s all the mayor’s fault (…). That’s what the ignorant say, that it’s all the mayor’s fault, we’ve all trusted ourselves, even the president, it’s a natural disaster. In the face of a natural disaster, what are you going to do? What would you do before a huaico?” He said.

Alejandra Baigorria’s father defends himself from criticism

Sergio Baigorria He came out to defend himself and explain his expressions addressed to the residents of Chaclacayo, the district of which he is mayor. The burgomaster spoke with La República to make his opinion known about the complaints that the residents of the area have.

“I have not called them ignorant. They took that out of context. It has not been a term for them, they have edited it. I am working. Now the congresswoman has come and the ministers come with nothing. They do not help at all,” he said.