Less and less until the release of the remake of Resident Evil 4 and, in the meantime, a user recreated the first few minutes of the original game in LEGO.

The author of this video, which you can find at the head of the article, is Dear AleatoryYouTuber who recreated the opening moments of Resident Evil 4 using the LEGO style.

This not only includes the gameplay footage but also the gameplay which, despite the LEGO style, is faithful to what was seen in the original work complete with camera over the shoulderL’user interface and even the combat animations.

As specified by the user himself in the description of the video in question, the project was created using Blenders with Mecabrics Addon and took approx three thousand imagesfor a total of 1-2 months of total work.

Cara Alaletorio had already produced works of this type in the past, such as having always recreated in LEGO format theiconic loading intro of Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas.

As for the remake of Resident Evil 4, we remind you that the aforementioned Capcom title will be released on March 24, 2023 for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

If you want to know ours about the remake in question, we invite you to read our review, which you can find via the following link.