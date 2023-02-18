Nothing was saved! Alejandra Baigorria is proud of her age and affirms that the new members of “Esto es guerra” do not beat her despite being much younger than her.

Alejandra Baigorria, Paloma Fiuza and Michelle Soifer were invited to the program “Send whoever is in charge” this February 17 and commented on the new generation of reality boys who entered “This is war.” It all started when “Carlota” asked: “Does anyone here always change their age with roche?” Quickly, the popular “Michi” accused Said Palao’s girlfriend. “How many years have we shared a dressing room and until now I don’t know his true age, ”said the singer.

After listening to her statements, Alejandra Baigorria denied being ashamed of her age and stressed that she is 34 years old well placed. Along the same lines, she compared the performance of her companions with that of the new income from the reality show and said that she cannot beat them, despite being younger than them. “Chibolitas of 20 have entered and they do not beat Paloma (Fiuza), anyone,” she said.

Will Alejandra Baigorria and Said Palao be parents?

After Alejandra Baigorria He uploaded a message that hinted that together with Said Palao they would surprise his followers, he was in “Send whoever is in charge” and “Carlota” asked him if he planned to become a mother this year. This was what the ‘Gringa de Gamarra’ said.

“We are going to set up a room for his daughter to stay there because you always have to include what is most important to Said and, well, that is what is coming right now and the rest (maternity) will come with time,” he explained and In this way, he ruled out that he is looking to bring a baby into the world, for now.

Alejandra Baigorria spoke after not being summoned to the new season of “This is war”

The ‘Patrona’ Alejandra Baigorria returned to Lima after vacationing abroad and for many it was a surprise to see her in the new season of “Esto es guerra”. As is known, Said Palao’s partner did not leave “This is war” on good terms. In turn, the ‘Gamarra blonde’ suffered a severe injury as a result of the rigor of the competition at the end of last season.

This time, through her stories, Alejandra Baigorria took advantage of the space to leave a little message for the production of said reality show. “Doing my exams. In these days I have to operate once again. That’s how it is when you leave everything on the field, when you give more, and that is valued or rather SHOULD be valued”.

Alejandra Baigorria and her harsh response to her detractors of her relationship with Said Palao

After rumors of infidelity and separation between Alejandra Baigorria and Said Palao at the beginning of 2023, the ‘Gamarra blonde’ sent a forceful message to those who criticize their relationship. “Let people who are perfect judge, those who are perfect can judge, those who are not, we are human beings, we have to learn to respect that I do not have to explain what happens in my relationship. I have my reasons. We are happy and calm”.