US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Chinese diplomatic chief Wang Yi met in Munichon the sidelines of the security conference. This was announced by a spokesman for the State Department. Blinken and Wang were supposed to meet in Beijing in early February, but the secretary of state had canceled the mission, after the case of the Chinese spy balloon intercepted in American skies and then shot down.

“We can confirm that Secretary Blinken concluded a meeting with PRC State Councilor and Communist Party Central Foreign Affairs Director Wang Yi,” the State Department said in a statement. or in a statement.

During his speech this morning at the Munich conference, speaking of the case of the Chinese spy balloon, Wang had defined the reaction of the Biden administration is “absurd and hysterical”.. “We had asked the United States to handle it calmly and professionally, based on consultations with the Chinese side – he recalled -. Unfortunately, the United States ignored these facts and used fighter jets and shot down a balloon with missiles” .