“Kommersant”: the number of pirated copies of shonen manga, manhua and manhwa comics has increased in Russia

In Russia, there is an increased interest in Asian comics. The situation has led to the development of piracy schemes in this segment. About it writes Kommersant with reference to book market participants and marketplaces.

Komilfo (a division of Eksmo-AST) told reporters that the demand for such publications in February increased by 200 percent in annual terms. The leading positions in the segment are traditionally occupied by Japanese shounen manga, and the popularity of the Chinese version of the manhua and the Korean version of the manhwa is also increasing.

The trend is confirmed by representatives of marketplaces: Yandex.Market reported that in the first quarter of 2023, sales of Asian comics on the site grew 20 times in annual terms.

The article says that pirates buy copies in Asia or simply download online versions of comics, supply them with translations from amateur groups on the Internet. Then the pirates print comics in small print runs and sell them through marketplaces and classifieds (Avito, Wildberries) or communities on social networks under the guise of not new, but already used goods. At the same time, no license agreements are concluded with foreign copyright holders.

In this way, participants in the scheme save on licensing costs and, as a rule, transfer fees. At the same time, their prices reach up to 800-1000 rubles per paperback copy, and there is no shortage of buyers. At the same time, experts attribute the development of piracy in this segment to the high cost of original products.

