Aleix Espargaró cheered up Spanish motorcycling on Sunday at Silverstone with a victory of great merit. The Aprilia rider clung to the trail of the World Championship leader and current champion, Francesco Bagnaia, and overtook the Italian Ducati rider in an excellent final stage, which helped him to add his second victory in the premier class after the one he achieved in Argentina in 2022. Thus, he chains his second consecutive podium after third place in Assen and confirms his growth.

For his part, Bagnaia had to settle for second place, a bittersweet result as he came close to victory but which consolidates his leadership in the World Cup as his compatriot Marco Bezzecchi was forced to retire and Jorge Martín, another contender, was unable to pass. from sixth position after suffering a minor incident at the start.

The South African Brad Binder completed the podium and now has seven in the premier class, which places him as the solo rider with the most drawers with KTM in the highest category, surpassing Pol Espargaró (six).

Also notable at Silverstone was the return of Pol Espargaró, who finished in the points zone in his first race of the season after overcoming a severe injury. The cross was again the performance of Honda. None of the Japanese bikes finished in the points, with Marc Márquez and Joan Mir, the two officials, out for another day.