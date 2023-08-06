Bagnaia maturity

After the disappointing Sprint on Saturday, Francis Bagnaia brought home in the long race at Silverstone an excellent second place to the checkered flag, behind the winner Aleix Espargarò on Aprilia. The Italian Ducati champion took the lead right from the very start of the grand prix, maintaining the lead of the standings practically up to the middle of the last lap, then handing over the victory to his Spanish rival.

With the rain peeking out in the last five laps and the chasing group of four riders ready to overtake him, the coolness shown by Bagnaia is to be commended. The Piedmontese driver thus proceeded to cash in the world standings, taking advantage of his rivals’ unhappy Sunday and going +41 on the second, Jorge Martin and +47 on Marco Bezzecchi, third in the world. Leaving England with a greater gap than during the summer break, despite the ‘zero’ in the Sprint, is certainly an excellent result for Bagnaia.

Bagnaia’s words to Sky

“I was giving everything. We started with the Soft tire on the front because the conditions weren’t the best. The temperature first rose, then it started to rain and I didn’t understand where the limit was. After yesterday, this second place is important. I knew Aprilia had a slight advantage in acceleration, it was a good race. I tried to do the last lap pushing a little more. Coming out of 9, from Copse, I tried to resist, but that’s a point where making mistakes is easy.

Before the Hangar Straight I didn’t come out close to Aleix, he had more traction. I couldn’t do better than this, I tried. I only accepted second place at the finish line, I did my best and tried, but I was losing a lot in acceleration.

The Aprilia is fast on the road and we have to work on it, even if I was doing well in braking. However we are happy. The fall of Bezzecchi? Probably too high a pressure led him to fall, it can be seen that the blockage had started long before the crash.”