Aldo Miyashiro, ex-partner of Érika Villalobos, is a renowned actor and television host who has won the affection of viewers for his performances as Caradura in the series ‘Misterio’ and Tony Blades in the saga of ‘La gran sangre’. Although he continues to develop in the world of acting, today, the interpreter operates as a presenter of the program ‘The Chinese band’, Broadcast on America Television.

How old is Aldo Miyashiro?

Aldo Miyashiro managed to position himself in the world of acting for his participation in the television series ‘Mystery’, inspired by the play ‘A mystery, a passion’, written and directed by himself. This opened the doors for him to be part of other national productions such as ‘La gran sangre’, ‘Lobos de mar’, among others, as well as in different night programs, such as ‘Intimate Enemies’, ‘Public Enemies’, among others.

The renowned presenter of ‘La banda del Chino’ was born on February 9, 1976. He is currently 47 years old.

Aldo Miyashiro is currently a conductor in ‘La banda del chino’. Photo: The Republic

How tall is actor Aldo Miyashiro really?

According to the Bodysize web portal, recognized for providing detailed information on famous, national and Hollywood personalities, Aldo Miyashiro would have an average height among the Peruvian population. Thus, it was revealed that the actor measures 1.76 meters.

