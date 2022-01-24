Omar Alderete will not finally travel to Paraguay to dispute the international commitments of his team despite being summoned. The central defender has a muscle injury in the ischium of his leg and will stay in Valencia to recover. The estimated recovery time is two weeks. but given the precedents, it may take longer to return to the playing fields. In Paraguay they take it for granted that he will not travel and they are waiting for an administrative procedure to dismiss the Valencia player.

Alderete was injured in the match against Atlético de Madrid last Saturday and had to be substituted in the second part of the match. The Paraguayan has already explained on his Instagram account that he is injured: “I hope to recover soon from this injury to be able to help the team back.”.

Guarani soccer player will miss the Cup match against Cádiz, on Wednesday 2, at 9:00 p.m., something that was already assumed since if the player was healthy he would have gone with his team, and It is doubtful for the match against Real Sociedad, next Sunday, February 6, at 2:00 p.m., in Mestalla.