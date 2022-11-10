By Lisandra Paraguassu

BRASILIA (Reuters) – Vice-president-elect and coordinator of the government transition, Geraldo Alckmin, announced on Thursday that former Finance Minister Guido Mantega will be one of the members of the Planning, Budget and Management group in the transition from President-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

Alongside Mantega in this thematic group will also be federal deputy Enio Verri (PT-PR), economist and professor at the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro (UFRJ) Esther Duek and the president of the Federal Council of Economics, Antonio Corrêa de Lacerda.

Alckmin also announced the names for the group that will deal with Industry, Commerce and Services, which will have the former governor of Rio Grande do Sul Germano Rigotto, the former president of the automakers association Anfavea Jackson Schneider, the director general of Senai Rafael Lucchesi, federal deputy Marcelo Ramos (PSD-AM), among others.

In addition, federal deputy Maria do Rosário (PT-RS) and lawyer Silvio Almeida are among the members of the Human Rights group and Anielle Franco, sister of the murdered councilor Marielle Franco, will integrate the thematic group focused on Women.