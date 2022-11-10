Mexico.- A federal judge ordered to review the status of Grupo Televisa as a company with substantial power in paid television and audio, determined in November 2020 by the Federal Institute of Telecommunications (IFT).

Juan Pablo Gómez Fierro, Judge Second Specialized in Economic Competition, granted two amparos to Televisain which he ordered to leave insubstantial the resolution that declared to the company with substantial power in 35 markets.

The amparos were notified on October 14, and the IFT filed appeals for review to challenge them on the 27th of the same month, so it is pending that a collegiate circuit court confirm the sentences.

The judge determined that the IFT did not do enough study on the interaction between the Restricted Audio and Television Services (STAR), which are the traditional cable and satellite providers, and those offered by internet platforms, known as OTT, among thems Netflix, Amazon Prime and HBO Maxto mention a few.

Gomez Fierro ordered the IFT “to issue another resolution in which a prospective analysis of the trends in the market and the consumption patterns of the users of the STAR market and the OTT platforms is carried out, and based on that analysis and the best information available in the file, the degree of substitution is determined between both services.

The IFT will only have to comply with this order if it is confirmed by the review court, and in the meantime, Televisa will continue to be subject to asymmetric measures.

Televisa affirmed in its amparos that the IFT should have made projections on the way in which the OTTs can replace the STARs, and, in fact, offered as evidence a study on this subject, carried out by the General Coordination of Strategic Planning of the IFT itself. .

The plenary session of the regulatory body refused to admit that study as evidence, by issuing the resolution of substantial power, based on which they have imposedor asymmetric measures to Televisa to force it to reduce prices and facilitate competition.

According to the IFT, STARs could not be compared with OTTs, which it considered to be complementary services to each other, alleging that, in 2019, 60.4 percent of users had both modalities.

“The comparative methodology used by the regulatory body to notice significant differences between the services of the STAR and the OTT, is insufficient to conclude the lack of substitutability between them,” replied the judge.

“This study started from the differences between the services, without considering the similarities between the two and, above all, it did not carry out a prospective analysis of the behavior and consumption patterns of the users, based on which it is possible to predict whether, according to the trend in the market, there is a sufficient degree of interchangeability between STAR services and OTT platforms,” ​​he added.

In 2020, the IFT determined that Televisa subsidiaries controlled 64 percent of the restricted television market, while Megacable had 16.6 percent.