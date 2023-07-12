Estadão Contenti

Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/

7/12/2023 – 2:53 pm

Share



The Ministry of Agriculture reported, in an update on the official platform at 1 pm, that a new outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza (IAAP, H5N1 virus) in a wild bird was detected in Brazil. In total, there are 62 cases of the disease in wild birds in the country and a focus on subsistence production, domestic breeding. According to the ministry, there are five other ongoing investigations, with sample collection and no conclusive laboratory result.

Of the ongoing investigations, one is in a subsistence production chicken in Rio Preto da Eva (AM).

Notifications in wild and/or subsistence birds do not compromise the status of Brazil as a country free of HPAI and do not bring restrictions to international trade in Brazilian poultry products, as provided by the World Organization for Animal Health (OMSA).







