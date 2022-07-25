Musetti the last to have beaten him: previously it was the turn of Sonego, Berrettini and Sinner. A case? Maybe, but so far the Azzurri are indigestible …
What does Carlos Alcaraz have to become world number one? All. Variety of play, vision, physical stamina, mentality. What is he missing? Nothing, apart from improving a bit the performance against the Italian tennis players. A joke, of course, because not a few lost games will slow down an irresistible climb.
