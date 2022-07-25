La Spezia – Lo Spezia is close to closing the loan of Viktor Kovalenko from Atalanta and Daniel Maldini from Milan. For the Ukrainian it will be a return to the Gulf of Poets, where he already played last season, totaling 26 appearances and one goal.

The formula will be a loan with obligation to redeem at the end of the season, for a figure that should be around 2 million euros. The son of art instead made his debut from the first minute in Serie A right at the Picco stadium in Spezia-Milan 1-2, scoring one of the Rossoneri’s goals.

To file the last details: Spezia would like to include a redemption right for Maldini jrwhile Milan has proposed a dry loan.

Finally, work is being done on the termination of the Brazilian midfielder’s contract Leo Senawhich in 2021 lost its fitness to practice sports following the aftermath of Covid and could find a new location at home.

