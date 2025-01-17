01/17/2025



Updated at 08:05h.





Carlos Alcaraz gave up a set before sneak into the round of 16 of the Australian Open this Friday and get closer to becoming the youngest man in history to complete a career Grand Slam.

The third seed, 21 years old, was superior to Nuno Borges, and the Portuguese, number 33 in the world, was eliminated from the tournament due tor 6-2, 6-4, 6-7 (3/7) and 6-2 at the Rod Laver Arena.

It was the first time that Alcaraz played in the center court this year, after being moved to neighboring Margaret Court Arena for its first two games. With the sun shining, he enjoyed the atmosphere, hitting 54 winners and nine aces, dominating from the baseline.

“The last time I played here I lost, I really wanted to play here and get another victory in the Rod Laver,” said the Spaniard, winner of four Grand Slams and who aspires to his first title in Australia.









«It is a privilege to feel the love here in Australia. I try to play a different kind of tennis, that’s what makes me enjoy playing tennis, what makes me smile on the court. “And also entertain people, make them happy.” He will face the British Jack Draper or the Australian Aleksandar Vukic. Alcaraz aspires to become the youngest man to complete a Grand Slam – winning all four majors – in the Open Era. His compatriot Rafael Nadal achieved it in 2010, at the age of 24.

If you get it, too will rewrite the record books as the youngest champion at Melbourne Park since Novak Djokovic in 2008.