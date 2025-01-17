Iberpay, the national infrastructure that makes payments possible, expands its shareholding. Unicaja, Abanca, Laboral Kutxa, EVO Banco and Inversis They have entered their capital and bring the partner entities to a total of 18with the big bank in the lead.

It has not been revealed whether the incorporation occurs via a capital increase or through the acquisition of securities held by the company or another partner or the final distribution, but before his arrival CaixaBank led the shareholding with a 26.91% shareholding, followed by Santander (17.22%), BBVA (13.52%), Sabadell (10.16%) and Cecabank (6.92%).

They are quotas closely linked to the position in the activity since Iberpay adjusts these shares every four years based on the proportion of each partner in the business pie in the world of payment methods.

The arrival of five new shareholders “reinforces” Iberpay’s collaboration model, the sector strategy, enriches the industry’s vision of the future of payments and will also favor greater efficiency and security in associated services.

Iberpay is the company that connects banks among themselves and with companies and citizens for process payments in Spain and with international systems because it manages the national payment system (National Electronic Compensation System, SNCE). All operations pass through its lanes as it is the critical infrastructure specialized in the processing, clearing and settlement of payment instruments based on checking accounts, via Bizum or ordinary and instant transfers, debits, checkstransfers and effects.

Its role is also key in the distribution of cash to entities because it is also the manager of the Auxiliary Deposit System (SDA), and even operates as a provider of other technological and digital services with high added value in the same field of payments.

In 2023 – latest public data -, was behind 3 billion payments worth 2.7 trillion eurosan amount that represents almost double the 1.4 trillion that Spain’s GDP amounted to during that same year according to estimates by the National Institute of Statistics (INE).

The figures compile the payment activity of 48 million citizens, 3.4 million companies with 115 financial entities nationwide, apart from operations with European systems.

The success of Bizum

Only in instant transfers, charged to the account in real time, it processed more than 1,011 million operations worth 119,000 million euros, representing 53.6% of the total transfers in the payment system compared to 15.5% of average in Europe.

Its strong penetration is explained by the success of Bizum, which has become the largest and most active express payment solution in Europe and which other countries have taken as a mirror in which to look at themselves to develop their twin.