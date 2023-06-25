“Back to number 1 in the world starting next week? I didn’t know, I discovered it during a press conference here in London”. This is the naturalness of Carlos Alcaraz who, after dominating the Queen’s tournament, manages to win on grass (something that has never happened before) and overtakes Novak Djokovic again in the ATP Ranking (a head-to-head match that is illuminating 2023), returning to be number 1 in the world. Carlitos beats a good Alex De Minaur 6-4 6-4 and is a candidate for a place in heaven at the upcoming Wimbledon tournament, the third Grand Slam of the season (Nole won the first two, who will also be a great favorite at the Championships).

the match

—

Carlos, as always, knows how to suffer and strike the final blow at the most important moment. De Minaur’s serve, which worked throughout the tournament, is also great in this final. The Australian has the chance to snatch the serve in the eighth game, but Alcaraz annuls two break points and plays very well in the following game, finding the break and the stretch which is worth the 6-4 of the first set. De Minaur holds up well in the opening of the second set, but fades sensationally in the fifth game, when he commits two double faults and is forced to make a mistake by a very deep answer from Carlitos. It is a break that smacks of match point, in fact Alcaraz takes it to the end and closes 6-4 6-4, recovering from 0-30 in the last game and obtaining his fifth title of the season after Buenos Aires, Indian Wells, Barcelona and Madrid. On De Minaur’s last reply, Carlitos’ “vamos” shows how important it was for him to win on this surface.