Authorities in the United States and Canada will reinforce investigation processes into the accident with the submersible Titan, which occurred last week. The underwater vehicle imploded as it tried to reach the wreckage of the Titanic taking five crew aboard on a sightseeing tour – all of whom died.

On the US side, a Coast Guard investigation, already underway, will receive support from the National Transportation Safety Board. Treated by the guard as “a major maritime accident”, the implosion of the Titan is involved in a complex situation regarding the jurisdiction responsible for the incident, which occurred in international waters.

In Canada, work will be conducted by the Canadian Transportation Safety Board (TSB). The agency has no direct relationship with government agencies, and as it is independent, it cannot determine civil or criminal liability, or even point out who is responsible for what happened.

The company that owns and operates the Titan, OceanGate Expeditions, is based in the US, but the submersible would be registered in the Bahamas, according to international news agencies. Canada’s involvement in the investigations is justified because Titan’s mother ship, the vessel Polar Prince, flies a Canadian flag.

One of the objectives of the investigations is to clarify whether the use of materials unsuitable for submersible vehicles, such as carbon fiber, may have contributed to the tragic end of the tour. Ray Dalio, investor and co-founder of ocean exploration initiative OceanX, said last Friday (23) that OceanGate, responsible for Titan, “created its own experimental vehicle with materials avoided by other ventures and decided to skip the certification process designed to ensure safety and chose to ignore the warnings of many experts within the submersible community.”

Passenger pulled out at the last minute because he was “horrified” by the lack of security

Another investor, Jay Bloom, withdrew from taking his son on the Titan over concerns about the safety of the vessel. Bloom, who is also a helicopter pilot, told Reuters that one of his main concerns was the use of inappropriate materials in the submersible, such as the video game controller used in driving.

Another point that left the investor “particularly horrified” was the fact that the Titan capsule could only be opened from the outside. This feature prevented passengers from opening the submersible in case of emergencies.