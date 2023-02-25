Carlos Alcaraz’s unbeaten run continues in 2023. After the tournament won last week in Buenos Aires, the Spaniard, number two in the world, is in the semifinals of the ATP 500 in Rio. The No. 1 seed beat the Serbian Dusan Lajovic 6-4, 7-6(0): the 19-year-old from Murcia still doesn’t impress physically, he’s not as explosive as he was in the good old days and it’s normal, given that he’s returning in South America after an injury that made him miss the Australian Open, but that’s enough. The Spaniard will have to contend with the surprise of the tournament, the Chilean qualifier Nicolas Jarry (Lorenzo Musetti’s executioner), who prevailed in the other quarter-final over the Argentinian Sebastian Baez (sixth seed) with a score of 6-3, 7-6 (3). The other semifinal will be played by increasingly constant clay players Cameron Norrie, seeded number 2, and Bernabe Zapata Miralles. The 27-year-old Briton beat the Bolivian Hugo Dellien 4-6 6-1 6-4, while Zapata Miralles won the Spanish derby with Albert Ramos-Vinolas, seventh favorite of the draw, 6-4 2- 6 6-4.