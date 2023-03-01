It was in the air and the official announcement has arrived. Carlos Alcaraz, number 2 in the world, has announced that he will miss the Acapulco tournament after the flare up of the right thigh injury he felt in the final in Rio de Janeiro. Immediately afterwards came the forfeit of the champion of the Brazilian tournament, Cameron Norrie, which impoverishes even more the draw of the Mexican tournament in which Matteo Berrettini also returns.

Carlitos explained after the match that he felt pain in the same spot where he was injured in January, a problem that had prevented him from participating in the Australian Open. Alcaraz announced the forfeit on social media: “Unfortunately I won’t have the chance to play in Acapulco because the checks I underwent showed a first degree strain to my right thigh. I’ll be forced to rest for a while and I hope to recover for come back as soon as possible”. If all goes according to plan, the 19-year-old will be back on the field for the two Masters 1000 on American hard courts in Indian Wells and Miami.