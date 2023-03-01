Empty seats in the Argentine Chamber of Deputies. Natacha Pisarenko (AP)

The Executive of Alberto Fernández sent to Congress 28 legislative projects to be discussed in extraordinary sessions between the end of January and February, two months of summer recess. Until yesterday, Monday, none had been approved due to lack of a quorum. Only this Tuesday, on the last day before the start of the legislative year on March 1, Peronism managed to in extremis gather enough deputies to carry out the first and only session. After more than seven hours of debate, loaded with cross criticism, the Chamber of Deputies approved a law that will allow nearly 800,000 new people to access retirement and was preparing to vote on a second one on the digitization of medical records. This small victory of the ruling party, achieved with the support of minority forces, occurred in a climate of tension that reflects the polarization of the Argentine political class and the fragility of the ruling coalition, the Frente de Todos, in this 2023 marked by elections October presidential.

The opening of the debate was marked by accusations as a result of the distribution of pamphlets in various offices of the ANSES, the Argentine social security, in which those deputies who oppose the law of the new pension moratorium, which was approved this Tuesday by 134 votes in favor and 107 against. The main opposition block, Together for Change, demanded that the unionist they consider responsible for the posters, Carlos Ortega, withdraw from the boxes of the venue. Other opposition deputies asked the government for explanations for what happened. “The union has launched a political operation. It’s very serious. The authorities must explain why they have lent the blackboards of the ANSES offices to listen to the opposition deputies”, denounced the deputy Graciela Camaño.

“If any deputy felt bad about the posters, it is understandable and it is to have a little empathy, if you feel bad when you see your face on a poster, Imagine how we feel when they trigger the vice president’s head,” legislator Máximo Kirchner responded to criticism from the opposition, referring to the failed attack on his mother, Cristina Fernández de Kirchner, last September.

The bill promoted by the Executive, known as the pension moratorium, is a new extension of the plan launched in 2004 so that people who are of retirement age but have contributed less than the 30 years required by the law. Together for Change, in opposition to the Government, voted against the project considering it a patch that hides “the real problem of the system, which is the extremely high informality of the Argentine labor market” and increases the fiscal deficit. Instead, it proposes a comprehensive reform.

The pension moratorium became law eight months after having received half a session in the Senate, when the Frente de Todos was the first political force in the Upper House. Last week, the defection of four deputies from the Peronist bloc left Juntos por el Cambio as the first minority. The fracture shows the differences of some governors with the direction of the Executive in the midst of an economic storm with almost 100% inflation. It also supposes a new blow to the power of the vice president, Cristina Kirchner, in this chamber, of which she is the owner.

Peronism started the mandate with an absolute majority in the Senate, but the defeat in the 2021 legislative elections caused the loss of seats and forced the Frente de Todos to negotiate with the opposition. The brake was immediate: of the 66 laws approved in 2020 and the 52 in 2021, it went to 37 a year later.

That figure is close to the historical floor of 2016, with only 36, with Mauricio Macri as president. “Macri came to government with a minority in both chambers, but political support allowed him to negotiate with some opposition parties,” explains Felicitas Torrecilla, research coordinator at the Directorio Legislativo Foundation, which analyzes legislative activity. “In the case of Alberto Fernández, even with a more favorable balance of forces, he becomes more complex because of the internal front,” she says.

One of the turning points, according to Torrecilla, took place a year ago, when the deputies closest to Kirchner, led by his son Máximo, refused to vote in favor of the agreement reached between the Argentine government and the International Monetary Fund to restructure Debt. The project went ahead with the partial support of the opposition, but it revealed the internal differences and the growing distance between the president and his vice president, Cristina Kirchner.

The tension of last year was increasing and December was reached without legislative activity. Unlike other years, in which in the last month there is usually a marathon session to approve pending projects, in this one a quorum was not achieved in either of the two Chambers. The three attempts that there were in Deputies to gather at least 129 legislators failed.

The recent split in the Senate is yet another obstacle to moving forward with bills promoted by the Executive. In that Chamber, initiatives were approved that later did not reach a debate in Deputies, where the forces are more even, such as the expansion of the Supreme Court, the creation of a fund to pay the IMF with money from undeclared assets abroad and the reform of the Council of the Magistracy, the body that controls the judges. The political climate has prevented other projects from prospering as well, including the protection of wetlands, zero alcohol behind the wheel and the reform of the rental law.

The second project that will be put to the vote this afternoon is the one that establishes a single program for the computerization and digitization of medical records. The regulations provide that all patients have free access to their medical records through a digitized system throughout the country.

This Wednesday, in his opening speech for the legislative year, Fernández is expected to once again ask Congress to deal with the pending issues, but expectations are going in the opposite direction. The government, which three out of four Argentines disapprove of, according to polls, has little room to negotiate its legislative agenda with other political forces. With this adverse scenario, energies will be concentrated on the electoral campaign.

