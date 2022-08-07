Almost nothing scares Carlitos Alcaraz. At 19, the teenager raised by Juan Carlos Ferrero is already number 4 in the world, he has won 5 ATP titles and beaten precocity records of all kinds. Yet, lately, he wakes up in the middle of the night all sweaty from one of them pesadilla, a recurring nightmare: enters the field for an important match, faces an Italian and loses. This year it has already happened 4 times: he started Berrettini at the Australian Open, Sinner continued at Wimbledon, Musetti in Hamburg beat him for the first time in the final, and the second crossing with Jannik, in Umag last week, is finished again with a defeat in the battle for the title. And to say that Alcaraz, of games, in all 2022 he lost only seven against 42 won.