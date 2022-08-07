La Repubblica learned about the discharge of the ex-head of Rosnano Chubais from the Italian hospital

The former head of Rosnano, ex-special representative of Russian President Vladimir Putin Anatoly Chubais was discharged from the hospital. An Italian newspaper writes about it La Repubblica.

According to the publication, Chubais’s condition improved and on August 6 the politician left the hospital. It is reported that in the near future the ex-head of Rosnano will go to Germany for rehabilitation.

The fact that Chubais was in the hospital became known on July 31. The politician became ill during a holiday on the Emerald Coast of the island of Sardinia in Italy. As TV presenter Ksenia Sobchak clarified, the former head of Rosnano ended up in intensive care with a diagnosis “Guillain-Barré Syndrome”. Chubais’s wife said that his condition was unstable, his arms and legs began to be taken away.