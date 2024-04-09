The Monte Carlo Masters 1,000 remains cursed for Carlos Alcaraz. The Murcian announced this Tuesday his withdrawal from the tournament due to an injury to the pronator teres muscle in his right arm and will not be in the first Masters 1,000 on clay of the season.

Alcaraz had been in Monte Carlo for almost a week adapting to the conditions of the Monegasque clay court, but he had some discomfort in his arm that he had been treating with his physiotherapist, Juanjo Moreno. Despite the optimism that was felt in recent days, 24 hours before his debut, the Spaniard decided not to risk and wait for Barcelona to land on European clay.

“I have been working in Monte Carlo and trying to recover until the last moment from an injury to the pronator teres muscle in my right arm, but it has not been possible and I cannot play,” Alcaraz said in a statement. See also Oscar 2023 nominees: when and what time does the complete list come out? This is Alcaraz's second consecutive setback with this tournament, since last year some discomfort, after winning in Indian Wells and reaching the semifinals in Miami, prevented him from competing. In addition, Monte Carlo remains the only one of the nine Masters 1,000 in which he has not achieved any victory, after in his only participation, in 2022, he lost in his debut against Sebastian Korda. Clay court calendar

Alcaraz had planned his debut in the tournament this Wednesday, with the option of taking number two from Jannik Sinner in case he equaled the Italian's result in the tournament. He also wanted to surpass Novak Djokovic at the top of the ranking, although for this case he needed an even bigger blow: defeating the Serbian in his first match and winning the tournament. Now Alcaraz will wait for Barcelona to make his debut on European clay. There he will defend the titles won in the last two years and could see faces with Rafa Nadal, twelve-time champion of the competition and who, after also leaving Monte Carlo, hopes to be ready for the Count of Godó. After Barcelona and if everything continues well, Alcaraz is scheduled to play in Madrid, Rome and Roland Garros.

#Alcaraz #leaves #Monte #Carlo #forearm #injury #truth