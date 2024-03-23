Max diplomat on the Williams case

The Australian Grand Prix will only see 19 cars lined up on the starting grid tomorrow. The reason lies in the fact that Williams does not yet have a spare chassis for Alexander Albon and Logan Sargeant's FW46s.

During FP1, the former Red Bull driver was involved in an accident at the exit of Turn-8, a crash into the barriers which knocked out the FW46 number #23 (the damage was estimated to be worth half a million euros). Williams faced with the impossibility of getting Albon's car back on track decided to oust Logan Sargeant from the weekend, effectively handing over the American's FW46 to the driver of Thai origins who today concluded Qualifying in twelfth position.

Max Verstappen, when questioned on the issue, commented on it with one of his most outstanding qualities, diplomacy: “From a performance point of view I understand the decision taken by Williams, but this does not mean that the situation is difficult for Logan Sargeant to accept. If I had been in his place I would have destroyed the other Williams too so no one would have raced“the words of the three-time world champion collected by the Dutch newspaper ADNL.