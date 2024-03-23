Former president was in a condominium in the state capital, Rio Branco; Watch the video

The former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) was welcomed by supporters at a condominium in Rio Branco (AC) this Saturday (23.mar.2024). In a video shared by him, it is possible to see many children hugging him dressed in the colors of the Brazilian flag.

The recording was released on profile of Bolsonaro on X (former Twitter). According to the publication, the meeting with supporters took place at 8:30 am.

The video shows that many people raised cell phones to film him. There was also a line formed to speak to the former president.

At 12pm, Bolsonaro said he went to Mercado do Bosque, one of the traditional markets in Acre, where he met with more supporters and was attacked.

Watch (1min41s):