EP Madrid Sunday, 23 January 2022, 13:37



The Minister of Consumption, Alberto Garzón, has tested positive for covid-19 and has canceled his agenda of events and meetings, although he will continue to work from home since he is “well”.

This has been reported by the head of Consumption in a publication on his Twitter profile in which he has claimed that Public Health is the “greatest protection” of Spain “as a country”. “I want to thank all the people who take care of us,” Garzón has also written.

Thus, it joins the ministers who are currently confined and working from home after having tested positive, as is the case of the Second Vice President of the Government and Minister of Labor, Yolanda Díaz, and the head of the Science and Innovation portfolio, Diane Morant.