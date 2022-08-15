millionaires had a weak performance in Rionegro, but the goalless draw against Golden Eagles, This Sunday, it allowed the team led by Alberto Gamero to reach first place in the reclassification and stay at the top of the League.

Alberto Gamer, Millonarios coach, recognized that there were several circumstances that prevented his team from having a better presentation at the Alberto Grisales stadium.

“The field did not lend itself to rain, we had a man down from the 35th minute. However, at the end of the first half, we wanted to equalize and did not back down. We recognize that we are facing a good team, with good defense, fast transitions. Although It wasn’t the Millionaires everyone is used to, we got a good point. We’ve had better games. What the team did today is what’s missing in other games,” assured the samarium.

Elvis Perlaza (right) was expelled in Rionegro. Photo: Taken from the Win Sports + broadcast See also Millionaires: the new defender who will arrive from Mexico as a reinforcement

Despite this, Gamero highlighted the great work the team did, especially after the expulsion of Elvis Perlaza.

“You have to get the good stuff out. We’ve won games and ended up asking for time, because the rival comes to us and we don’t defend ourselves. Today we did well defensively and we got a good point,” he assured.

Gamero’s explanation on how he rearranged the team after the expulsion

Gamero had to improvise Juan Pablo Vargas at left back and put José Cuenú at center back to rebuild the defense after the red card.

“Everything is trained. I told him, we have to train when one is expelled and vice versa. Today we had a figure not to be defensive. We included a central defender and passed Vargas to the side and he had an exit. In the middle of the field , we placed Larry as a midfielder, I placed Silva and Pereira as interiors, so that they could reach Ruiz, who would stay behind the back of the wings and Luis Carlos fixed between the central ones, “explained the samarium.

It was the first time in a long time that Millonarios did not have a goal option. In this regard, Gamero said: “We did not have clear options because Águilas neutralized us as well. The movements were appropriate, then in the second half, when Duarte was coming out quite a bit for us, I did not see that they made the superiority in the middle, because they began to do on the wings. There, we changed back to 4-4-1, without deviating from going to attack, because we went with Herazo, Celis and Cataño. We took out Pereira and sent Silva. All the movements we made were to attack.” .

Will any other player reach Millionaires?

This week the book of passes for players without a contract opens. Gamero doesn’t talk about it urgently, but if he sees a possibility that could help Millonarios, he could consider it.

“I’m not thinking about hiring, but about what I have. Unfortunately Perlaza was expelled, but Bertel arrives. We are not going to close the doors. Now that they open the book, we are not going to close the possibility. If there is a player who can contribute, we will look for the options. We are looking and listening to players who are free. The vast majority are not training, without rhythm and it is not easy. If the option exists, we will look,” he said.

