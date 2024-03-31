Millionaires won in a difficult way 1-2 Strength, but he got into the fight to qualify for the next phase of the Colombian tournament, what's more, he is eighth in the table, something that excites his fans and the squad.

The capital club has reacted. Without a doubt, the 3-1 victory over Santa Fe It gave him wings and now he hopes to face the last part of the championship with the aim of qualifying, although he has one more game.

Alberto Gamero, The coach has been clear, and warned that the victory is good for them, although amidst laughter he sent a message to the technicians of the Colombia National Team, Néstor Lorenzo, and Costa Rica, Gustavo Alfaro.

Strength vs. Millionaires

And he did it after the goalkeeper's call Alvaro Montero and the defender Juan Pablo Vargas, who, because they were with their respective teams, did not align with Millonarios in important commitments.

Montero was key in the victory against Fortaleza, as he blocked a penalty, while Cargas was a figure of the match.

“There were players who needed filming, games and minutes, and they did it. It was not easy to put Juan Pablo and Álvaro, but as I say to them: They had a walk for a week and a half (he said with a laugh). They had to come to play, but there was a great effort from them and, surely, we will have them recovered by Tuesday,” commented Gamero.

Montero, for his part, referred to his moments with the national team and the relationship he has with Gamero and the group, while he is with the Colombian team.

“No, the 'teacher' (referring to Gamero) doesn't even call me when we are there. The desire is always to play, to contribute to the team, taking advantage of the times. They are decisions of the 'teacher' with his responsibility, we have to abide by them.” The goelro said.

Vargas, for his part, stated: “Before I left for the National Team, we had had a breaking point, a key point in terms of results, then we had tied against Deportivo Cali“I was able to see everything in the game against Santa Fe and it was a great game by the team, a game with a lot of determination and a lot of attitude.”

