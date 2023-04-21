Millonarios achieved an extraordinary victory against Peñarol in Montevideo (0-2), a result that leaves the team led by Alberto Gamero in first place in group F of the Copa Sudamericana, with six points.

The second half of Millos was very good, in which he surpassed his rival in all aspects and in which he was able to achieve a victory, even more extensive, from what was seen on the field of the Campeón del Siglo stadium.

The vision of Alberto Gamero on the triumph of Millionaires

After the victory in Montevideo, Gamero took stock of the game and highlighted the good level of Millonarios in the match.

“We knew it was a brave team. They had just lost and we were going to have a lot of direct play and fight a lot of rebounding. In the first half, perhaps the plays they had I told them were turnovers from us for wanting to attack and they caught us off guard,” Gamero said at a press conference.

Gamero emphasized that Millonarios managed to get it right for the second half and he believes that they did a good job with concentration against Peñarol and that caused his team to achieve three important points.

“For the second half we improved in possession of the ball and we wore down the rival. It was a perfect complement because we controlled the game, we attacked, but we cannot hide the fact that we are facing a tough opponent. The team defended itself well and when you do it well there are chances of winning a game”, added the DT.

Statistics Penarol vs. millionaires

After this triumph, Millonarios concentrates on the local League, in which they will have three games before playing again in the South American League: on Sunday they will face Unión Magdalena (6:10 pm), on Thursday the 27th they will host América (8:20 pm) and on April 30 he will visit Junior (4:10 pm).

Millos’ next game in Conmebol tournaments will be on May 3, against América Mineiro, at El Campín, starting at 8 pm.

